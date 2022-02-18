6-over 77 by Min Woo Lee in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Min Woo Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lee's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lee's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 6 over for the round.