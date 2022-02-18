-
Max Homa putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational
February 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 17, 2022
Shot of the Day
Max Homa’s electric 79-foot eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the The Genesis Invitational 2022, Max Homa holes out from off the green to make an eagle from 79 feet at the par-4 10th hole.
Max Homa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Max Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
