Max Homa putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Max Homa hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Max Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Homa chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.