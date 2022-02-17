Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.