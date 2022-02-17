  • Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy nearly jars tee shot on No. 16 at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.