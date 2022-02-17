Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, NeSmith's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 199-yard par-3 sixth. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.