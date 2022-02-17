Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Wallace hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Wallace's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 66 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wallace's 181 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even for the round.