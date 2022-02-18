Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Kuchar hit his 89 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Kuchar at 2 under for the round.