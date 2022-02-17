Matt Jones shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Matt Jones hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Jones's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.