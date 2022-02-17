Martin Laird shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Laird hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Laird missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Laird to 3 under for the round.