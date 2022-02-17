Marc Leishman shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 12th, Leishman's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Leishman hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 under for the round.