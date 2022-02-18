Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hughes's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hughes had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hughes's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.