Luke List shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, List hit an approach shot from 206 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, List's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.