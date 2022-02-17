Lee Hodges shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Lee Hodges hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.