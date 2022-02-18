Lanto Griffin shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Griffin's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.