Kyle Stanley finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kyle Stanley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stanley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 1 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stanley's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stanley's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stanley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.