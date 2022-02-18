Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Hickok got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 4 over for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 5 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 6 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hickok hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 5 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 5 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hickok's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hickok had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hickok's 152 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.