Kevin Tway putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tway finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Kevin Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Tway hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Tway's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.