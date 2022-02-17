  • Kevin Tway putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kevin Tway makes eagle on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway chips in for eagle at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kevin Tway makes eagle on the par-4 10th hole.