Kevin Na shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Na's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

Na tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Na's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Na hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.