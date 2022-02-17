Keegan Bradley rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Keegan Bradley hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bradley finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Keegan Bradley hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 first, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Bradley's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Bradley's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.