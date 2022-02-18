K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 first. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

Lee's tee shot went 287 yards to the native area and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.