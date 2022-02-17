  • Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Justin Thomas makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 1 at Genesis

