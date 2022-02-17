Justin Thomas shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under with Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a 249 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 first, Thomas chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Thomas's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

Thomas tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.