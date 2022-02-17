Jordan Spieth shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 2nd at 5 under with Max Homa, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Spieth hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 5 under for the round.