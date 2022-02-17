Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 134 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.