  • Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen taps in for birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.