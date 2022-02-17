Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dahmen's 151 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.