Joaquin Niemann shoots 8-under 63 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Niemann hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Niemann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Niemann's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 8 under for the round.