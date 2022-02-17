Jhonattan Vegas rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Vegas finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Jhonattan Vegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Vegas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Vegas's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Vegas had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Vegas to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Vegas's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.