Jason Kokrak putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Jason Kokrak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under with Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, and C.T. Pan; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Jason Kokrak hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, after his drive went to the native area Kokrak stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Kokrak at 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak's his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.