James Hahn shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Hahn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's tee shot went 235 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.