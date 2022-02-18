Jaekyeong Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Jaekyeong Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his second shot went 17 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.