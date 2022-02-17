J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Poston chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Poston hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Poston's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.