J.J. Spaun shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 61st at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Spaun's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.