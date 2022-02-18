Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-5 first, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.