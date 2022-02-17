Henrik Norlander shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Henrik Norlander hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Norlander had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 52 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 5 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Norlander's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 7 over for the round.