Harry Higgs shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 105th at 4 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 268 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Higgs's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.