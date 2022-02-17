6-over 77 by Harold Varner III in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Harold Varner III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 111th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Varner III got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Varner III hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Varner III to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Varner III to 6 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Varner III's his second shot went 29 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 6 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.

After a 219 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 over for the round.