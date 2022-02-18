Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lebioda's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.