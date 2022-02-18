Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Francesco Molinari hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Molinari got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Molinari's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.