-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 17, 2022
-
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Genesis
In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a 334 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-