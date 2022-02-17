Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 334 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, van Rooyen's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.