Emiliano Grillo rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Grillo finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Emiliano Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Grillo's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Grillo chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.