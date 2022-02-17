  • Emiliano Grillo rebounds from poor front in first round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo sinks 23-footer for birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Emiliano Grillo makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.