Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's tee shot went 251 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Frittelli had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Frittelli to 3 under for the round.