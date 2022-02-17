Dustin Johnson shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 89th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Johnson hit his 272 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.