Doug Ghim shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Doug Ghim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

Ghim tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.