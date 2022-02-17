Doc Redman shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Redman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman tee shot went 246 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Redman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Redman's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.