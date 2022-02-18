David Lipsky putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Genesis Invitational

David Lipsky hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, David Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

Lipsky tee shot went 195 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Lipsky chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Lipsky hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.