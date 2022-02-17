Danny Lee putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Danny Lee hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lee finished his day tied for 43rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Danny Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.