Corey Conners shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 77th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Conners chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Conners chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 2 under for the round.

Conners tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Conners's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.