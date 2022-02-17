Collin Morikawa putts well in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under with Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Collin Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Morikawa hit his 185 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

Morikawa missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Morikawa's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.