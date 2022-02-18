Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Bezuidenhout went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.