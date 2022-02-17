Chez Reavie shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 97th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.