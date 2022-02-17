Chesson Hadley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

In his first round at the Genesis Invitational, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 22nd at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Hadley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 2 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.