Charley Hoffman shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Genesis Invitational

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under with Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak, and C.T. Pan; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 8 under; and Max Homa, Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.